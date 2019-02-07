Man who twice escaped from custody sentenced to life for murder of doctor

The high court sitting in Lephalale on Wednesday sentenced a 29-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of Dr Werner Emslie on a farm in Lephalale in 2017.

Limpopo police said Petrus Standford Moyo was also sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder, 30 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, one year for trespassing, 13 years for housebreaking and theft, three years for malicious damage to property, three years for escaping from lawful custody and nine years for theft.

Moyo was part of a group of armed men who shot and killed Emslie, 55, and injured his wife, Mariëtte, also a doctor, on September 20 2017.

The attackers fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned a few kilometres from the farm.

Moyo was arrested in October 2017 at Frankfort in the Free State.

He escaped from Lephalale holding cells a month later, but was rearrested after a few days.

Moyo escaped again in August 2018 while being transported from Lephalale to Polokwane. He and another man broke the roof of a moving vehicle before making their escape. He was rearrested a few days later.

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Maj-Gen Jan Scheepers praised police members who ensured the successful conviction of Moyo.