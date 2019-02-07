Traffic licence section closed until Monday

Parts of the licence section at the East London traffic offices in Braelyn will be closed until Monday February 11.

Construction work and repairs are under way after the Braelyn offices were set alight during the Samwu strike in December. BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said the public should go to the Gonubie and Mdantsane traffic offices in the interim.

However, people who have appointments for learner's and driver's licences will still be assisted and tested at the Braelyn centre.

The public can contact the office of the traffic department's regional commander on 043-705-9301/2/8 for further assistance.