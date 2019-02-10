Linda Mti found Bosasa-sponsored hotels 'sweeter than his home'

Former prisons boss Linda Mti will have to explain the 53 Bosasa-sponsored hotel stays in a city where he owns several properties.

Together with flights and car hire, allegedly also courtesy of Bosasa, this forms part of a range of criminal graft charges stemming from a long-dormant 2009 Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on corruption in the department of correctional services.

The report is the basis for criminal charges on which Mti appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes court this week. The charges detail how Mti was allegedly bribed by Bosasa.

Mti is accused of channelling R1.6bn in contracts to Bosasa. He was allegedly given flights, hotel jaunts, car rentals and cash payments worth more than R1m as reward.

Approached by the Sunday Times soon after he was granted R20,000 bail this week, Mti claimed that he and his legal team had not seen the charge sheet.

He would not comment on the hotel bookings made for him in a city where he owned properties.

