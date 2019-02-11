WATCH | Bushiri makes congregants 'anoint' themselves with oil

Controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri returned to his sermons at the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church at the weekend, telling his followers that nothing can stop the power of God.

Congregants gathered at the Pretoria Show Grounds on Sunday February 10 in their thousands to witness the preacher in action.

Bushiri and his wife Mary were released on R100,00 bail each after being arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Fanatical fans promised to interrupt the upcoming elections if their "daddy" was not released.

Bushiri returned to preach at an 'instant miracles Sunday service' where he asked congregants to put oil on their head.

"I anoint you today in this year 2019. You will never be the same again. Put that oil on your head. My father, my father, I anoint myself. I am the word of your prophet," he said.

Watch the video below showing Bushiri asking congregants to anoint themselves (at 3:46 minutes).