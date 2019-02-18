How SABC top brass sexually harassed staff

In another incident he told the producer he wanted to have sex with her, which she refused.

She said when she turned him down, he reduced her working hours.

The report shows that the alleged perpetrator never showed up when he was invited for an interview to respond to the allegations.

Another case happened at Channel Africa and involved a senior executive producer and line manager who allegedly made romantic advances on a freelance radio presenter.

The line manager had always complimented the freelancer about her dress and at times offered to take her to the salon to do her hair and to buy her clothes.

The report states that the victim had at times agreed to go out with the line manager because she feared that she would lose her job.

However, she said he took it too far when on one occasion he took her to a restaurant and tried to get her drunk so he could sleep with her.

Boss tried to get victim drunk

She said the manager ordered shooters for her and lied that they were not alcoholic drinks and would neutralise the wine they had been drinking. She said when she got to the house after the outing, the manager tried to kiss her on her lips but she refused.

The report states that the victim also told the commission that the manager also offered to buy her a car but that she refused the offer.

In his response to the allegations, the report shows that the manager told the commission he had given the freelancer between R400 and R1,000 to support her because she was broke.

The manager confirmed he took the freelancer out and gave her rides in his car but only because she was his home girl and nothing more.

He, however, denied ever buying the freelancer alcohol, stating that he does not drink.

Another case involved a manager at the SABC head office who asked his subordinate to allow him to feel her body so that he could buy her clothes. Other remarks by the manager included complimenting her perfume, stating that it smelt sexy and that he wished he shared an office with her.

The victim said the manager had always stared at her in a way that she found offensive.

As a result of this sexual harassment, the victim said she suffered work-related depression because of victimisation and was hospitalised for many months until the SABC stopped her salary, saying she had been on sick leave for a long time.

She resigned and later filed an application for constructive dismissal at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

The manager, the report shows, failed to honour three invitations to answer to the allegations levelled against him.

It was only after he was told that the commission was taking the victim's version as the truth that he responded using his union, stating that he wouldn't participate until he was provided with full details of the allegations against him.