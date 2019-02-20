Police on hunt for killers after PE man shot while having dinner with girlfriend

Port Elizabeth police are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of three unknown suspects believed to have shot and killed a 26-year-old man who was eating dinner with his girlfriend in their flat at Veeplaas on Monday.

“At about 6pm they heard a knock on the door, and after the 22-year-old girlfriend opened the door, three unknown people entered the flat. One of them pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at the man,” said police spokesperson Captain Frank van der Berg.

The girlfriend reportedly initially fled the scene in fear. Moments later on her return to the flat, she found her boyfriend with several gunshot wounds to his upper body. He passed away on the scene, according to police.

Police said the motive for the murder was unknown so far, urging any person with information to contact them.