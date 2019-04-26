News

Passengers lament train ride from hell after massive delays

Commuters lambaste Shosholoza Meyl organisers for continued excuses

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 26 April 2019

Three hundred passengers of an ill-fated Shosholoza Meyl train from East London to Gauteng arrived at Johannesburg's Park Station after two days following massive delays caused by technical faults to the train.

