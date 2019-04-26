Passengers lament train ride from hell after massive delays
Commuters lambaste Shosholoza Meyl organisers for continued excuses
Three hundred passengers of an ill-fated Shosholoza Meyl train from East London to Gauteng arrived at Johannesburg's Park Station after two days following massive delays caused by technical faults to the train.
