Disaster status sought after R200m flood damage
The OR Tambo district council is applying to have the district declared a disaster area after last week’s devastating floods, with a prelimary report showing that more than R200m worth of damage was sustained. More than a thousand people across the district were displaced by the killer floods which left at least eight people dead in the Eastern Cape last week.
