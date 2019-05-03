Top court confirms new parole regime change date is unconstitutional

Parole was part of punishment and rules lengthening parole periods increased the severity of the punishment, the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday.

The court confirmed an order made by the high court that Sections 136(1) and 73(6)(b)(iv) of the Correctional Services Act of 1998 were invalid.

The two sections altered the requirements of eligibility for parole such that different requirements applied, depending on the date of sentence.

Under Section 136(1) of the act, anyone sentenced to life imprisonment before October 1 2004 would be eligible for parole after serving 20 years of their sentence in prison, in accordance with the old parole regime.

However, Section 73(6)(b)(iv) states that a person sentenced to incarceration for life after October 1 2004 may not be placed on parole until he or she has served at least 25 years of the sentence.