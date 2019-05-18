Turnbull crash plot thickens

Mother believes he may have been a person of interest in a crash 20 years ago that killed two brothers

PREMIUM

Details of a car crash 20 years ago that claimed the lives of two brothers, have resurfaced following the high-speed collision in which three people, including controversial East London man Andrew Turnbull, were killed this week.

