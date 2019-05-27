Malcolm X hands out cash at inauguration traditional ceremony

Businessman and the "people's blesser" Malcolm X was overcome with the spirit of Thuma Mina when he stood up and handed out R10,000 at the inauguration ceremony of President Cyril Ramaphosa over the weekend.

Malcolm had Twitter in meltdown mode when he made an appearance at the ceremony to give money to women lying on the grass as part of a traditional dance.

The dance saw several women lie down on the field at the inauguration until they were given money to rise.

According to Malcolm X, Ramaphosa made a special request that the dance be included in the inauguration ceremony.

Baleka Mbete honoured the request, and asked at the ceremony if anyone would be willing to donate for the women to rise.

Malcolm told TshisaLIVE that he offered after seeing that no one else was willing to help.

"No one volunteered to donate money to those women. So I raised my hand from the VIP stands, and loudly said, 'thuma mina (send me)!' Mrs Mbete invited me to the lawn, and further asked the director general (DG) to escort me to the women, and I did what I’m familiar with - donating R10,000."