WATCH LIVE | State Capture: Thobane Mnyandu's testimony continues

State Capture: Thobane Mnyandu's testimony continues
The state capture inquiry continues looking into Transnet on Friday with further testimony from Thobane Mnyandu, a director at MNS Attorneys.
The company investigated allegations of fraud and irregularities by Transnet's former board and produced six reports.
The firm compiled a report recommending corruption charges be laid against former high-level Transnet managers including Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Iqbal Sharma and Gupta associate Salim Essa.
MNS was one of the companies appointed by Transnet's new board in 2018 to investigate various contracts awarded during previous administrations led by Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama. These included:
- the controversial purchase of 1,064 locomotives;
- the appointment of advisers and consultants like McKinsey; and
- the procurement of locomotives from China South Rail (CSR).