Call for end to varsity’s bad publicity

By Sikho Ntshobane - 03 June 2019
Walter Sisulu University’s (WSU) outgoing convocation and alumni president Zincedile Tiya has urged graduates, including journalists produced by the university, to help rid the institution of its “bad reputation”.

Addressing the university’s annual general meeting which saw a new convocation leadership elected on Saturday night, Tiya, who works as a lawyer in Mthatha, and was voted earlier this year as one of the five most influential young South Africans by Advance Media, issued an impassioned plea to journalists to publish good stories about WSU to help turn its image around.

“Our university has been under attack from some media houses who do not publish positive stories about our alma mater,” he said.

“Some of the journalists produced by the university are the ones who have been writing bad stories.”

He did not name the journalists, but said the university had garnered media attention after losing accreditation on its LLB course among others. The university is fighting for re-accreditation of the LLB.

