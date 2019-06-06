Heads will roll for those who sleep on the job: Mbalula on Mamelodi train crash

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula released the preliminary report by the railway safety regulators (RSR) on the Mamelodi train crash at the weekend, in which more than 64 people were injured.

Here's everything you need to know about the incident and report.

More investigations into the crash

Mblula said he has tasked the RSR with prioritising the investigation, which he says will enable him to find remedial action and provide feedback on what went wrong.

"I have instructed the RSR to prioritise its investigation of this collision. Once the investigation is done, we will report back to the victims and to the nation in due course. We will also outline what steps will be taken to deal with the cause of this collision."