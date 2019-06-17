House singer Nichume Siwundla laid to rest
Hundreds of mourners gathered to celebrate the life of late house singer and former Clarendon High School pupil Nichume Siwundla at the East London International Convention Centre (ICC) on Saturday. Family, friends and colleagues of the music industry were there to pay their last respects to the singer who died of an apparent suicide last week.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .