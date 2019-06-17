House singer Nichume Siwundla laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners gathered to celebrate the life of late house singer and former Clarendon High School pupil Nichume Siwundla at the East London International Convention Centre (ICC) on Saturday. Family, friends and colleagues of the music industry were there to pay their last respects to the singer who died of an apparent suicide last week.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.