Four accused of shooting Durban cops to be charged in another case

By Lwandile Bhengu - 18 June 2019

Nkululeko Zuma‚ Musawenkosi Ndebele‚ Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso made another brief appearance at the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where the state asked that their bail application be rolled over as the men had to be processed in another case.

"Can the matter be rolled over to tomorrow because the accused are being charged in another matter and need to be processed for that‚" said the state.

The four stand accused of the murders of Sgt Zephinia Dladla‚ 61‚ and 40-year-old Const Sonto Mhlanga‚ who were attacked while standing guard outside the home of Ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi‚ near Phoenix‚ last month.

Hawks spokesperson Cpt Simpiwe Hlongo confirmed the robbery charges but would not give further details.

The men's bail application in the murder case is expected to officially kick off on Wednesday and is set down until Thursday.

