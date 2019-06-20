ADM 201 9-20 PROJECTS TOWARDS VISION 2058

The focus areas are:

Reconfiguration of ADM Service Delivery Model with focus on Water and Sanitation

Municipal Health and Disaster Management

Financial Sustainability of ADM by focusing on cost reduction, cost recovery, revenue enhancement, building reserves and business continuity

Economic Growth and Development

Municipal Support in the context of Shared Services Model and

Improvement of an effective Satellite Office Model.

Together with Department of Water and Sanitation, we are exploring Sustainable Water Solutions estimated at R7 billion for the entire district.

The total allocation for Capital Projects for the 2019-20 fiscal whose focus is solely on water and sanitation is at R592-million throughout the district.

Below is a list of all projects to be carried out in the six local municipalities.