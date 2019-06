PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF THE APPROVED TARIFFS FOR 2019-2020.

Notice is hereby given in terms of section 22(a) of the Municipal Finance Management Act 56 of 2003 and Section 18(1) of the Municipal Budget and Reporting Regulations that the Final 2019/2022 MTREF Budget and Tariff structure were adopted at an O.R. Tambo District Municipality Ordinary Council Meeting on the 31st May 2019.