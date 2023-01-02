×

New Year’s Day marred by drownings and near deaths

02 January 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
Drowning and near deaths marred New Year's Day festivities. File image
Drowning and near deaths marred New Year's Day festivities. File image
Image: 123RF/ mihtiander

Rescue crews were kept busy on Sunday with drowning incidents, including the death of a child, at beaches in the Western Cape.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), its Mossel Bay crew were alerted about a drowning at the Great Brak river mouth at about 5pm.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said despite extensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts, a child who was pulled out of the water did not survive.

In Strandfontein a four-year-old was saved by lifeguards at the Monwabisi tidal pool.

Lambinon said the child was transported to hospital for treatment.

At Muizenberg, a 38-year-old woman was rescued by other bathers after she got into difficulty.

Lifeguards initiated CPR before paramedics took over. The woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, were caught in a rip current at Strand Beach in two separate incidents.

Lambinon said NSRI crew were patrolling the area after 3pm when they rescued two people who were treated and released.

“NSRI Gordons Bay then rescued another casualty, age 15, in the same area, who was caught in a rip current.

“He was recovered unresponsive from the water and brought to the Strand Lifesaving Club before being transported to hospital in a serious condition.”

A man drowned in Plettenberg Bay at about 7pm.

Lambinon said duty crew responded to a call for assistance at the Piesang River braai area.

“An NSRI Plettenberg Bay rescue swimmer recovered an adult man from the water where cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts were commenced by medics.

“After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted he was declared deceased.”

TimesLIVE

