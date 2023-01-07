The ‘boys’ who delayed undergoing initiation
Men aged between 28 and 58 say they are happy to have finally gone to the mountain
By Lulamile Feni - 07 January 2023
Eastern Cape men aged between 28 and 58 who have successfully completed their month-long traditional initiation journey to manhood, say they are happy to have undergone the ritual which allows them to participate in cultural activities reserved for adult men...
