News

Load-shedding increased to stage 5 as more units break down

By TimesLIVE - 25 January 2023
Eskom will implement stage 5 load-shedding all day on Thursday and Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Eskom will implement stage 5 load-shedding from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.

Load-shedding will then be reduced to stage 4 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday and increased to stage 5 between 4pm and 5am on both days.

Eskom said this was caused by the breakdown of a generating unit each at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations over the past 24 hours.

“During the same time the return to service of a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations has been delayed. Two generating units at Kriel, a unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations, have been returned to service.”

Breakdowns amounted to 15,977MW while planned maintenance took out 6,462MW. 

TimesLIVE

