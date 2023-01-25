Eskom will implement stage 5 load-shedding from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.
Load-shedding will then be reduced to stage 4 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday and increased to stage 5 between 4pm and 5am on both days.
Eskom said this was caused by the breakdown of a generating unit each at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations over the past 24 hours.
“During the same time the return to service of a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations has been delayed. Two generating units at Kriel, a unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations, have been returned to service.”
Breakdowns amounted to 15,977MW while planned maintenance took out 6,462MW.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Load-shedding increased to stage 5 as more units break down
Image: 123RF/loganban
Eskom will implement stage 5 load-shedding from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.
Load-shedding will then be reduced to stage 4 from 5am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday and increased to stage 5 between 4pm and 5am on both days.
Eskom said this was caused by the breakdown of a generating unit each at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations over the past 24 hours.
“During the same time the return to service of a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations has been delayed. Two generating units at Kriel, a unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations, have been returned to service.”
Breakdowns amounted to 15,977MW while planned maintenance took out 6,462MW.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos