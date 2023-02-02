NSFAS declines over 160,000 applications

The scheme also received 1,261 appeals.
Meanwhile, higher education minister Blade Nzimande announced yearly allowances for NSFAS-funded university and TVET college students for the year.
Nzimande said students living in universities that provide accommodation and catering will receive a R5,460 learning material allowance and a R61,500 accommodation.
More than 160,000 applications for financial assistance for the 2023 academic year have been rejected by the national student financial aid scheme (NSFAS) due to not meeting funding criteria.
This was revealed by NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa during a joint media briefing by the scheme and the department of higher education & training on NSFAS’s state of readiness for the 2023 academic year.
Khosa said 161,139 applications were rejected and 98,805 submissions were withdrawn by students. More than 1.6-million people applied for funding, the highest number since the formation of the scheme in 1999.
The scheme also received 1,261 appeals.
“It is important for unsuccessful applicants to note that they have the opportunity to appeal such NSFAS decisions by submitting relevant supporting documents between January 20 and February 20 2023,’’ said Khosa.
He said 613,909 applications were approved for funding. Of this figure, about 338,320 are continuing students and 275,589 are new applicants. The scheme is still processing other applications.
He said 210,679 applications are still being assessed in terms of their financial eligibility, 149,202 applications are awaiting academic eligibility and 273,746 are awaiting evaluation.
NSFAS applications opened on September 28 last year and closed on Tuesday January 31.
Meanwhile, higher education minister Blade Nzimande announced yearly allowances for NSFAS-funded university and TVET college students for the year.
Nzimande said students living in universities that provide accommodation and catering will receive a R5,460 learning material allowance and a R61,500 accommodation.
Students living in universities that provide accommodation but not catering will receive a yearly R5,460 learning material allowance, R16,500 living allowance and a R45,000 accommodation allowance.
Students who live with their relatives will receive R5,460 learning material allowance and R16,500 living allowance. Those who reside in private off-campus accommodation will receive R5,460 learning material allowance, R16,500 living allowance and R45,000 accommodation allowance.
Nzimande said the department has allocated R47,6bn for NSFAS funding — R38,6bn for universities and R8,9bn for TVET colleges.
“This [NSFAS] is one of the most successful and impactful interventions by the South African government since 1994. You can measure and touch it. The impact it has had on dependents of the working class and poor is a huge achievement,’’ said Nzimande.
