“We decided to collect demands and grievances from Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp groups and we are going to Eskom because we are against paying this 18%.
“Load-shedding is unacceptable. Why is it that load-shedding doesn't affect everyone? Certain people are exempt. That's not fair.”
Mtwentwe said they would hand over a memorandum of demands to Eskom management.
“We demand that Eskom stop paying the coal companies for substandard coal. We also want weekly updates on the maintenance plan.”
Vuyokazi Yokwe, 30, an attorney at Right2Protest, a coalition of organisations based at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies at Wits University, said enough was enough.
“Eskom needs to start taking action. This rise in electricity price affects us all. The cost of living in itself has placed an immense burden on many in a country that is grappling with high levels of poverty.”
'We want weekly updates on plans to end load-shedding': protesters to march to Eskom
A group of South Africans has gathered in support of the #StandUpSA movement in Sunninghill, Sandton, to march to Eskom's headquarters to hand over a memorandum demanding an end to load-shedding.
About 200 people have begun marching towards Megawatt Park in a stand against the recent 18% electricity tariff hike.
Khustaz Mtwentwe, organiser and official spokesperson of #StandUpSA, said the movement was started by citizens concerned that the 18% increase is nothing short of “provocation”, coming as rolling blackouts hurt the country.
