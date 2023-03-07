Speaking to media after the cabinet reshuffle, Mbalula said serving as a minister was a “privilege”.
“Even those who are here must not relax because we will be looking at them with the eye of the hawk to ensure they work for our people and deliver. Comrades understand that these things [appointments] come and go. It's a privilege and an honour to serve.”
Mbalula said the cabinet reshuffle was not about “a total overhaul or reconstitution of government” but about “strengthening the executive”.
After he was elected ANC secretary-general, Mbalula said he was working on a plan to establish peace between Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma.
He said at the time, while the ANC could not get involved in the legal process between the pair, it could engage in the political process.
“I’ve worked on a plan to get the two presidents talking and I think we need to get that going. We need decorum, we need engagement and need to understand each other,” he said.
“We need to deal with these particular issues, including matters of legal wrangling and so on. We can't stop the legal process but we can engage in a political process. Which is what we will do.”
He said members may differ, “but there must be decorum”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Mbalula's message to SA as he bows out as transport minister
Reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times
Fikile Mbalula has expressed his gratitude to South Africa as he bows out as transport minister.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several new ministers in his cabinet on Monday.
Sindisiwe Chikunga replaces Mbalula, who will up take a full-time post at Luthuli House as ANC secretary-general.
“Thank you, South Africa,” Mbalula captioned a video he shared online.
Speaking to media after the cabinet reshuffle, Mbalula said serving as a minister was a “privilege”.
“Even those who are here must not relax because we will be looking at them with the eye of the hawk to ensure they work for our people and deliver. Comrades understand that these things [appointments] come and go. It's a privilege and an honour to serve.”
Mbalula said the cabinet reshuffle was not about “a total overhaul or reconstitution of government” but about “strengthening the executive”.
After he was elected ANC secretary-general, Mbalula said he was working on a plan to establish peace between Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma.
He said at the time, while the ANC could not get involved in the legal process between the pair, it could engage in the political process.
“I’ve worked on a plan to get the two presidents talking and I think we need to get that going. We need decorum, we need engagement and need to understand each other,” he said.
“We need to deal with these particular issues, including matters of legal wrangling and so on. We can't stop the legal process but we can engage in a political process. Which is what we will do.”
He said members may differ, “but there must be decorum”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos