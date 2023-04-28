Eastern Cape government poised to deliver with record investments in the province

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane had good news to share when he delivered his 2023 state of the province address.

Mabuyane announced that the province's world-class forensic laboratory is now operational. It's poised to help speed up the arrest, prosecution and sentencing of perpetrators of crime, ultimately assisting to decrease acts of gender-based violence and femicide and reduce the province's crime rate.

He proudly shared the success of 2022 Provincial Investment Conference, held in November, which attracted 11 investments with a record combined value of R46bn.

This year, the provincial government plans to attract even more investments to sustain economic recovery underpinned by its Economic Reconstruction & Recovery Plan.

You can read more about the latest investments in the province and its new forensics laboratory in Masincokole, the official quarterly government publication for the Eastern Cape.

You'll also get an overview of how the 2023 provincial budget will be spent, with large portions going towards education and health care, and details of the drought interventions on the cards for water-scarce Nelson Mandela Bay.

Use the arrows to page through the supplement below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading) or download it.