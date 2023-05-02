Disbarred advocate Teffo delays Senzo Meyiwa trial, demands to see judge

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which was due to resume on Tuesday, was delayed in the Pretoria high court when disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo demanded to see judge Tshifhiwa Maumela in his chambers.
“We need to go into the chambers of the judge before this matter can commence,” Teffo said after walking into court wearing his legal robes.
After speaking to some of the defence lawyers, Teffo said he had matters of importance to discuss with Maumela. These could not be discussed in court as the proceedings were being televised, he said.
The judge's clerk told Teffo and the other counsel that he wanted to hear from the lawyers if their clients agreed to Maumela meeting Teffo in his chambers.
Teffo had represented four of the accused in the trial but withdrew in August 2022. A month later he was removed from the roll of legal practitioners after complaints of malpractice, including misleading the court, threatening clients and failing to act in an ethical and professional manner during court proceedings.
Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. All have pleaded not guilty.
When the case was called, lawyers for the defence said they wanted to recall the three state witnesses who have already testified.
Adv Charles Mnisi for accused 3, Mthobisi Mncube, told the court he wanted to question Sgt Thabo Mosia and Sgt Patrick Mlungisi Mthethwa.
"We are of the view that we should request that Mr Mosia should be recalled to clarify certain issues. That would also apply to Sgt Mthethwa," Mnisi said.
He also asked for the state to call a police officer who took photographs of the crime scene, identified as a Col Mohlahlo.
Adv Zithulele Nxumalo also in support of this told the court that they would also like Meyuwa's best friend, Tumelo Madlala to be recalled.
State prosecutor, adv George Baloyi said it would be arranged although not immediately.
"We will find a suitable date to do that " Baloyi said.He said Mohlahlo will also be called to testify.
