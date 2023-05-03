The minister made the controversial statement during an interview with the Council on Foreign Relations seven months ago but the video only emerged last week. The minister was being asked about the state of democracy in Sub-Saharan Africa, the country’s relationship with the US and the future of its role in the region and internationally.
Pandor apologises for ‘offensive' comments on arts
Minister was misunderstood, says official
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor has apologised to the arts and creative sector for saying that Africa needs more skilled people in sciences and technology than in arts.
Pandor’s spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said she was misunderstood and it was not her intention to upset artists.
“Dr Naledi Pandor has noted the statement issued by the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of SA, calling on her to apologise for appearing to undermine the arts in an interview. The interview, on 14 September 2022 with the Council on Foreign Relations, based in the US, focused on skills that are needed on the African continent, and the minister stressed the need to increase the number of young people in what is often referred to as ‘critical skills'.”
The minister made the controversial statement during an interview with the Council on Foreign Relations seven months ago but the video only emerged last week. The minister was being asked about the state of democracy in Sub-Saharan Africa, the country’s relationship with the US and the future of its role in the region and internationally.
In the video, Pandor is heard saying: “We must ensure we have greater skills development on the continent in critical skills areas. I don’t think we want more arts trainers, sorry to the arts people. We need highly trained people in science, engineering, technology, finance and economic sector.”
The video left a bad taste in the arts space, and various organisations that represent arts and creative artists have called for the minister to apologise and withdraw her remarks.
The South African United Cultural & Creative Industries Federation (Sauccif) said: “Sauccif has noted the undermining comments made by Minister Naledi Pandor. The minister stressed the need for people to learn critical skills while also seemingly throwing shade at the arts. Sauccif demands an apology and withdrawal of such remarks.”
Trade Union of Musicians of SA said it was outraged and disappointed by Pandor's comments.
“It is not going to be left unchallenged by a sector that delivers more than R75bn to the South African annual GDP. We as music practitioners are in communication with the actors as well as the Theatre and Dance Alliance to discuss a unified and unequivocal challenge to this irresponsible and arrogant conduct from one of our leaders.”
Women in Arts Dialogue, under the banner of The Spirit of 1956, said: “It is disturbing to witness such ignorance from our leader. We hope the ANC Women’s League can consider having a session with The Spirit of 1956 for us to educate them and their colleague Naledi Pandor.”
