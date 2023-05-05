EFF leader Julius Malema has welcomed the party's latest addition Mzwanele Manyi, saying his credentials speak volumes.
‘Your credentials speak volumes’ — Malema welcomes Manyi to EFF
Reporter
Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images
EFF leader Julius Malema has welcomed the party's latest addition Mzwanele Manyi, saying his credentials speak volumes.
The former cabinet spokesperson has ditched the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the EFF.
“After careful thought and consideration, I have come to the conclusion I can serve South Africa better when in an organisation like the EFF,” said Manyi.
The EFF will be Manyi's third political home in the past four years after his resignations from the ANC and ATM.
Malema said the EFF was honoured to have Manyi as part of the party.
“On behalf of the EFF ground forces, I want to take this opportunity to welcome fighter Mzwanele Manyi to his political home. We are honoured to have you as part of our family. Remember, we are one people of the African continent.
“Your credentials speak volumes and we are more than confident you will make a massive contribution to the success of the struggle for economic freedom in our lifetime,” said Malema.
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said he was confident Manyi would add maximum value to the red berets.
“Welcome to the revolutionary economic emancipation movement fighter Mzwanele. We are more than confident you will add maximum value to the only reliable and dependable weapon in the hands of the oppressed and exploited masses of our people. Let’s fight on. Victory is certain,” he said.
Manyi sang the praises of the EFF, saying: “The EFF has scale and demonstrable track record on accountability issues. Importantly, it is a listening party that genuinely engages the electorate before drawing up a manifesto.”
He said whatever he disagreed with the EFF on was “overwhelmingly overshadowed” by what they agreed on.
Manyi complimented the leadership of the EFF, labelling them as “reasonable people” with whom he had worked in the past.
“I join the EFF as a rank and file member and will make my contribution in that capacity.”
TimesLIVE
