Malema responds to claims he ‘flip-flopped’ after inviting homophobic Prof Lumumba to EFF’s anniversary
Reporter
Image: PAPI MORAKE/ GALLO IMAGES
EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to claims he “flip-flopped” after inviting Prof Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba to the party's 10th anniversary celebrations.
The EFF said Lumumba will address the party's anniversary public lecture at the Sarah Baartman Hall at the University of Cape Town on July 24.
Lumumba has been vocal in his support for an anti-homosexuality bill recently passed in Uganda. The bill recommends heavy sentences, including the death penalty, for homosexuality. The EFF held a picket against the bill last month.
In a recent interview on DigiTalk TV, Lumamba said he was a homophobe and believed homosexuality could be cured.
"Are you homophobic? My answer is yes. Do I think that those who belong to that club ought to be treated and cured? They are sick! They ought to be cured."
Many slammed the EFF for giving Lumumba the platform and accused the party of “flip-flopping”.
Malema responded, saying the EFF invited Lumumba to allow different views.
“You don't censor a different opinion on your platforms simply because you disagree. Allowing different views makes a discourse even more exciting,” he said.
Malema previously condemned the bill, saying it was “inhumane”.
“What if Museveni [Ugandan president] is lesbian or gay himself? What if [Yoweri] Museveni is going to discover that much later. Because there are people who discover that even when they are older that 'actually this is what I am,'” said Malema.
“How are you going to identify that a person is gay? What scientific method are you going to use that she is lesbian? All you are going to use is look at a person out of hatred and decide this one is gay, this one is lesbian. It cannot be correct. So we are saying to Museveni, leave people the way they are. It is not our problem, it is not your problem, it is not a problem.”
Many expressed their dismay with Malema's response, with some saying homophobia was not a different opinion.
