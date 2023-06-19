R10m and two years, but villagers still without bridge
Nogqala residents frustrated after site abandoned in another failed East Cape project
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 19 June 2023
Residents of an Eastern Cape village said despite a contractor being appointed two years ago to build a new bridge — and nearly R10m being spent — all that can be seen at the site today are remnants of a few steel reinforced concrete pillars...
Residents of an Eastern Cape village said despite a contractor being appointed two years ago to build a new bridge — and nearly R10m being spent — all that can be seen at the site today are remnants of a few steel reinforced concrete pillars...
