The body of missing Gqeberha woman Desiree Baartman was recovered on Tuesday night, the same day her ex-husband appeared in court on a murder charge.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said police recovered her remains from a 3.7-metre stormwater drain near Stanford Road in the Jagtersvlakte area at about 9pm.
“An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.
“The ex-husband, Johnny Baartman, is expected in court [on Wednesday] on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.”
Body of missing Gqeberha woman found in stormwater drain
Ex-husband expected in court
Image: Julian Arries/Missing Persons Adults South Africa/Facebook
Baartman, 58, was reported missing on Wednesday last week by her ex.
Her brother Julian Arries posted on Facebook she was last heard from on the evening of Monday, June 12, via a WhatsApp message with her friends.
Police previously said Johnny was arrested after a forensic investigation at the house on Saturday June 17 uncovered “signs of possible foul play”.
Image: Werner Hills
TimesLIVE
