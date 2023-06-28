He also rubbished suggestions he is an influencer.
‘Disgustingly out-of-touch Skhothane behaviour’: Athol Trollip slams Kenny Kunene’s pricey booze ‘promo’
ActionSA Eastern Cape chair Athol Trollip has joined the chorus of reactions to a video of Kenny Kunene promoting a local liquor store, labelling the politician and businessman's behaviour as “disgustingly out of touch”.
Kunene got tongues wagging recently when he posted a TikTok video of him “ordering” thousands of rand worth of expensive drinks at Boulevard Cellars in Rivonia, Johannesburg.
Social media users quickly dubbed the Joburg transport MMC an “influencer”, with some slamming the post.
Trollip agreed with one user's claim it was an example of “conspicuous consumption by the leaders we deserve”.
“Disgustingly out-of-touch Skhothane behaviour by Kenny Kunene, who also no doubt handsomely paid for his trashy promotion,” said Trollip.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Kunene said he had declared his interests when joining politics and what he did in his spare time was his business.
“I post pictures with bottles all the time. Why is it that suddenly it is an issue? Elections are coming up and political parties are trying to raise things that are of no significance. What I do with my life has nothing to do with them,” he said.
“I am on the ground, working, fixing roads and traffic lights, but I am not a career politician. I am not going to lie to the people and pretend to be a highly moral person who doesn't drink alcohol or party. I have a social life.”
He acknowledged that young people drinking is an issue, as is drinking and driving, but said he advocated for campaigns that promote responsible drinking.
“Alcohol selling is a business. If people have a problem with alcohol, they must campaign. We of course discourage young people against the abuse of alcohol, but in this case I have a relationship with the establishment and there is nothing wrong.”
