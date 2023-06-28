Forty driving schools that signed contracts with a company granted a tender for a road safety programme in the North West were left empty-handed when the money vanished. This week, the Hawks arrested a company employee for alleged fraud and money laundering.
Spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said the matter dates back to October 2015 when the suspect was appointed by the department of community safety and transport management in the North West to help the department achieve its road safety objectives, which included training unemployed matriculants and empowering accredited driving schools in pilot areas. The suspect’s duties also included training and developing driving schools and learner drivers.
“An amount of more than R21m was paid to the suspect for the commencement of the programme.
“More than 40 driving schools signed contracts with the suspect’s company as beneficiaries of the programme. It is further alleged these driving schools used their funds to participate in the programme in anticipation the suspect would compensate them.
“The suspect allegedly failed to honour his contractual agreement with the driving schools and spent the money on himself.”
He was arrested in Pretoria on Monday and subsequently made his first appearance at the Mahikeng magistrate’s court. He was granted bail of R50,000. The case was postponed to July 27 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Hawks arrest suspect who allegedly pocketed R21m meant for road safety project
Image: SUHAIB SALEM
Forty driving schools that signed contracts with a company granted a tender for a road safety programme in the North West were left empty-handed when the money vanished. This week, the Hawks arrested a company employee for alleged fraud and money laundering.
Spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said the matter dates back to October 2015 when the suspect was appointed by the department of community safety and transport management in the North West to help the department achieve its road safety objectives, which included training unemployed matriculants and empowering accredited driving schools in pilot areas. The suspect’s duties also included training and developing driving schools and learner drivers.
“An amount of more than R21m was paid to the suspect for the commencement of the programme.
“More than 40 driving schools signed contracts with the suspect’s company as beneficiaries of the programme. It is further alleged these driving schools used their funds to participate in the programme in anticipation the suspect would compensate them.
“The suspect allegedly failed to honour his contractual agreement with the driving schools and spent the money on himself.”
He was arrested in Pretoria on Monday and subsequently made his first appearance at the Mahikeng magistrate’s court. He was granted bail of R50,000. The case was postponed to July 27 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos