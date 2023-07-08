Oxygen supplier threatens to cut off government hospitals
Provincial health department owes Afrox more than R6m
One of the largest providers of medical oxygen to the Eastern Cape has threatened to stop its supply to government hospitals and health facilities in the province next week because of unpaid bills. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.