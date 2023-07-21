Hundreds gathered in Midrand, Gauteng, for an inaugural conference with American talk show icon Oprah Winfrey.
Music echoed through the cold Gallagher Convention Centre as excited attendees took selfies while waiting for Winfrey to arrive.
Hosted by the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (Owlag), the conference is titled “What Happened to You: Understanding the Impact of Trauma on Learning, Teaching, and Psychological Functioning”.
The day-long event promises to be a game-changer in education and psychological wellbeing. Renowned leaders in the field converged to unlock trauma’s effect on learning and the human psyche.
Industrial psychologist Hema Parbhoo said her love for Winfrey and her career brought her to the conference.
“We’re all fans of Oprah. I’ve been in psychology for more than 20 years and I’ve also experienced trauma. I’m here with an open heart and I want to understand healing,” Parbhoo said.
Oprah Winfrey in South Africa to talk about impact of trauma on learning
Reporter
Image: LEONIE WAGNER
Hundreds gathered in Midrand, Gauteng, for an inaugural conference with American talk show icon Oprah Winfrey.
Music echoed through the cold Gallagher Convention Centre as excited attendees took selfies while waiting for Winfrey to arrive.
Hosted by the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (Owlag), the conference is titled “What Happened to You: Understanding the Impact of Trauma on Learning, Teaching, and Psychological Functioning”.
The day-long event promises to be a game-changer in education and psychological wellbeing. Renowned leaders in the field converged to unlock trauma’s effect on learning and the human psyche.
Industrial psychologist Hema Parbhoo said her love for Winfrey and her career brought her to the conference.
“We’re all fans of Oprah. I’ve been in psychology for more than 20 years and I’ve also experienced trauma. I’m here with an open heart and I want to understand healing,” Parbhoo said.
East London-born media expert earns her place in the news
Experts will lead thought-provoking sessions, exploring innovative ways to create informed responses to trauma. Attendees will gain insights into the far-reaching consequences of unaddressed trauma and, most importantly, they will discover powerful strategies to support those who have experienced adversity.
This is exactly what executive coach Anne Wafula said she was hoping for. She coaches women between the ages of 20 and 30.
“I’m hoping to get a deeper understanding of how trauma impacts someone’s potential or prevents them from reaching their full potential,” Wafula said.
For physics teacher Leslie Moloto, from the African Leadership Academy, trauma plays out in the classroom and in his experience students battling with trauma disconnect and it becomes hard for them to learn.
Cambridge Primary pupils open their hearts to needy infants
“The kids are in class but they’re not in class. We have a wellness department. As a teacher I’m the first contact and I am hoping to gain new tools. It is an upskilling opportunity,” Moloto said.
Winfrey is living testament of the transformative power of healing and resilience. She will engage in a deeply personal discussion about her own journey through trauma guided by Owlag board chairperson Dr Kate Windsor.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos