News

Alleged vehicle smuggling kingpin behind bars

05 August 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
An alleged vehicle-smuggling kingpin was arrested in Kempton Park.
A suspected stolen vehicle smuggling syndicate kingpin is expected to appear in the Musina magistrate’s court on Monday.

The 55-year-old suspect was arrested during an operation led by the Limpopo Hawks on Thursday.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke said in 2017, many stolen vehicles from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces, particularly 4×4s and SUVs, were intercepted by police before they could be smuggled across the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe. 

“A project-driven investigation dubbed ‘Vennice’ was pursued with the aim of addressing the smuggling syndicate involved in moving the stolen vehicles out of the country,” he said.

He added that after a thorough investigation, a warrant for the suspect's arrest was authorised.

“The takedown operation was conducted and it resulted in the arrest of the kingpin suspect at Kempton Park in Gauteng.”  

He said more arrests emanating from the Vennice operation were imminent.

