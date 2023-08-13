The BCom Marketing graduate founded her own fashion brand in 2016. Called Natalia Jefferys, it specialises in couture for special occasions like matric dances and weddings.
There’s an empowering story behind the origins of this business, which Joubert runs with her mom, Ninette.
When Joubert was a young teen, her father lost his job and the family could no longer afford the pricey evening gowns she needed to compete in modelling competitions. Determined to find a way to allow her daughter to continue to do what she loved, Ninette decided to have a bash at making these glam outfits herself, with Joubert dreaming up the designs.
Natasha Joubert: five facts about the new Miss SA
Here is everything you need to know about South Africa's new pageant queen
Image: Supplied/Miss SA
1. SECOND TIME THE CHARM
This is not the first time the beauty has entered the pageant having lucked out of the crown in 2020 to Shudufadzo Musida. She landed in the top 3. With her other title holders representing the country in separate pageants, she was jetted off to represent the country the following year at Miss Universe 2021.
2. A GLOBAL QUEEN
This is not the first time she has represented the country internationally. In 2016, she won the Miss Globe South Africa 2016 and strutted her stuff in Albania for the Miss Globe 2016 pageant where she placed in the top 5.
3. FASHION DESIGNER
4. SHE INSPIRED A BOOK CHARACTER
Joubert told the Sunday Times that one of her “very creative” friends wrote a book when they were teenagers. She based the characters on real people, changing their names, but keeping their initials the same. In its pages Joubert was dubbed Natalia Jefferys.
The beauty queen loved the moniker so much that she adopted it as the name of her fashion label.
5. BEAUTY ON THE GO
The beauty queen says people are often surprised to find out she was a tomboy when she was younger. “I was the only girl in my karate class and would much rather play outside with boys.”
Today, she “thrives in a natural environment” and, according to the Miss SA website, enjoys hiking and camping, loves sport and plays action hockey.
Previous reporting by Toni Jaye Singer.
