Brick-and-mortar schools could soon be a thing of the past, says education MEC
Education MEC Fundile Gade has warned that brick-and-mortar schools that are built by the government as part of the schools’ infrastructure development programme could become useless in the next decade...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.