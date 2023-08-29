×

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why do more black women get cervical cancer than any other race in the country?

By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism - 29 August 2023

Cervical cancer affects more black women in South Africa than any other race.

Why? They mostly use state health facilities which means less screening and delayed surgeries.

In this month's Health Beat, we find out why cervical cancer is a political disease and travel to a Tshwane clinic where a nurse is convincing parents to have their girls vaccinated against this type of cancer.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

