WATCH | 'It's been 42 years': Tears as man kidnapped at birth meets biological mother in Chile

Walking down a street in his mother's hometown of Valdivia, about 740km south of the Chilean capital, with a bouquet of flowers in hand, Lippert Thyden tearfully hugged Maria Angelica Gonzalez, his biological mother, and told her he loved her.
He travelled to Chile with his wife and two daughters who met their grandmother for the first time.
Lippert Thyden reconnected with his family thanks to a DNA tracing via MyHeritage.com and Nos Buscamos, a Chilean NGO which helps reconnect people separated during the 17-year dictatorship. Thousands of people disappeared and tens of thousands tortured during Pinochet's rule, which ended in 1990.
Nos Buscamos founder Constanza del Rio created the organisation after failing to find information about her biological family. The NGO has managed to help about 400 people reconnect with family.
“This case is one of hundreds or thousands of cases of child trafficking during the dictatorship and democracy,” Del Rio said. “These children were declared dead and sold to foreigners for $10,000 or $15,000 [R186,199 to R279,299].”
A 42-year-old lawyer who was stolen at birth during the rule of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet and raised in the US has travelled thousands of kilometres to South America to meet his biological mother for the first time.
“She didn't know about me because they took me at birth and told her I was dead,” Jimmy Lippert Thyden said in a TikTok video while on the plane to meet his mother.
“When she asked for my body they told her they had disposed of it.
“So we've never held each other, we've never hugged.”
Image: Constanza del Rio/ NGO Nos Buscamos/Handout via REUTERS
