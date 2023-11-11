East London’s Ann Bryant Art Gallery has opened its doors for the annual art exhibition by Walter Sisulu University students.
Twelve students doing an advanced diploma in fine art are displaying their work at the gallery in Belgravia until November 16.
The exhibition was launched on Tuesday night and is open to the public.
Thembakazi Qamangele said her theme for the year was: Unseen Heroes: a painter’s recognition of women who have played significant roles in my communities.
“My work celebrates women who have played extraordinary roles in building the community,” she said.
Qamangele grew up in Khayelitsha in Cape Town, witnessing the social ills rife in the township.
“I was inspired to ponder on this work because I have faced violent abuse, gender inequality, gender-based violence, and many more issues.
“Women go through a lot in our society and it has not yet been addressed the way we want.”
She said women were not sufficiently appreciated.
She dedicated her artwork to entrepreneurial women such as those who worked as vendors or tailors, coming up with the means to feed their families.
“I interviewed them and researched their backgrounds from which I drew inspiration.
“There are scenes of women sewing, some selling on the side of the streets.”
Qamangele described her work as pieces that celebrate women and the warmth they bring to homes through the narrative of “ikhaya, likhaya ngomntu ongumama”, which means a house is a home because of a woman.
WSU student exhibition at Ann Bryant Gallery explores issues facing youth, women
Annual show, displaying fine art to printmaking and ceramics is open to the public
Image: Mark Andrews
Ceramicist Sakhumzi Sthethi said his work explored whether hope for a better future lay in today’s youth.
“My artwork explores today’s youth with the hope they will become good future leaders and bring positive change.
“I chose this because the youth are faced with a lot of issues such as unemployment, academic challenges and poverty.
“It is aimed at bringing about positive change and instilling hope.”
Printmaker Sinodumo Majumjum said his work focused on some of the effects of load-shedding in SA.
“Many do not have backup generators. It affects many places, from hospitals, schools, and homes.”
During blackouts people had to explore alternative ways to continue with their duties, he said.
“Load-shedding is an inconvenience that affects people’s lives daily and often leaves people to fend for themselves.”
Majumjum said his work also looked into the difficulties businesses and hospitals faced when left in the dark.
Other students whose art is on exhibition include Bota Bafundi, Sisonke Nomoyi, Luzuko Dayile, Asivile Majova, Ziyanda Mxhego, Sandiso Nongaya, Mncedisi Dungu, Kgomotso Mokoena and Siyakudumisa Jona.
WSU displays its fine art students’ work at the gallery every year.
