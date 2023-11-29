Bathtub murderer apologises to family, but still denies killing wife
MacGyver Yibanathi Ndema, who made national headlines for killing his wife Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema and cementing her body under their bathtub in June 2019, has apologised to his in-laws and children for the nature of her death, but still denies being her killer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.