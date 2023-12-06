One of the joys of a getaway is the escape from your daily stresses and responsibilities. It is a time to kick up your feet and enjoy all the spoils you worked for throughout the year.
However, much like those of us with pets, many plant parents find time spent away is tinged with worry at the thought of leaving their plants home alone.
While some plants can survive a few days without water, a plan must be made for others if you’re taking a longer holiday.
The team at Gardenia has put together tips for short and long holidays away.
How to keep your indoor and outdoor plants alive while on holiday
Tips to ensure greenery survives your vacation
Lifestyle Digital Editor
Image: Supplied
One of the joys of a getaway is the escape from your daily stresses and responsibilities. It is a time to kick up your feet and enjoy all the spoils you worked for throughout the year.
However, much like those of us with pets, many plant parents find time spent away is tinged with worry at the thought of leaving their plants home alone.
While some plants can survive a few days without water, a plan must be made for others if you’re taking a longer holiday.
The team at Gardenia has put together tips for short and long holidays away.
TIPS FOR A SHORT BREAK (INDOOR AND POTTED PLANTS)
TIPS FOR A LONG HOLIDAY (INDOOR, POTTED AND GARDEN PLANTS)
Image: Supplied
Asking a neighbour or friend to pop in while you’re away is the good old-fashioned way of doing things, but not everyone has this option. Instead, consider an automatic watering solution such as the options listed below.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
With so many options to choose from you can rest assured your precious plants will survive the holiday heat.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos