Presidential PhD Initiative launched to promote research and development
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the establishment of a Presidential PhD Initiative through an initial R1bn investment from the National Skills Fund.
“The programme will build critical skills in areas like artificial intelligence research, advanced biotechnology, fuel cell development, batteries and other storage, and next-generation mining,” said Ramaphosa.
The president was speaking at the inaugural presidential science, technology and innovation plenary at the CSIR in Tshwane on Tuesday.
He said the first phase aimed to expose South Africa’s brightest young minds to cutting-edge thinking and research by negotiating opportunities at world-leading universities and research centres.
“Their studies will be linked to large-scale and established research programmes, both in public research facilities and in industry,” said Ramaphosa.
He called on the private sector and international partners to help grow the investment for the Presidential PhD Initiative fund to R5bn by 2030.
Ramaphosa told delegates that science, technology and innovation are essential for economies to thrive.
“According to the 2022 Global Innovation Index published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, South Africa ranked 61st out of the 132 economies featured for innovation capabilities. Our country performs above the upper-middle-income group average in three areas, namely market sophistication, knowledge and technology outputs, and creative outputs.”
South Africa has made significant strides in higher education, with the number of students graduating from public universities increasing from about 60,000 in 1994 to about 230,000 by 2018, he said.
“The share of graduates in science, engineering and technology fields has been increasing compared to graduates in the humanities.”
Investments in research and development (R&D) must be increased, he said.
“In 2021, gross expenditure on R&D in South Africa was 0.6% of GDP, far below our target of 1.5%. By comparison, in 2022, the US spent 2.6% and South Korea spent 5% of their respective GDPs on research and development.”
Despite the demands on the economy, Ramaphosa said the situation needs attention.
“We do have many strengths as a nation and sometimes as South Africans we just become so overshadowed by the many challenges we have and never look at the great strengths we have.”
In the Karoo, he said, South Africa has the biggest telescope in the world that is leading the path for new technologies.
“COP28 is already talking about how the world now needs to bring an end to the utilisation of fossil fuels, and some of the countries that are well-endowed with oil and gas are now grappling with technologies that are going to help them to clean up their emissions. Here in SA, possibly at a fairly cheaper level, we should be able to advance the great processes and technologies to do that.”
He said the jobs fund was investing in science and technology activities that directly contribute to sustainable job creation and small business development.
“Earlier this month, the Technology Innovation Agency issued a call for proposals from grassroots innovators looking for funding and technical assistance on developing new products or processes.”
He said scientific innovation was harnessed during the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of the country in 2022.
Given the reality of climate change, he said this kind of scientific collaboration will become increasingly important because “it is clear that we are certainly progressing but not at the pace we should be”.
