BREAKING | Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Mthobeli "KC" August dies

Former Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Mthobeli “KC” August has passed away. He was 47.
The news of his death was announced by a family spokesperson Melumuzi Mhlawuli. “It is with great sadness that the August family announces the passing of their son Mthobeli KCi August,” he said.
Mhlawuli said the Adelaide-born presenter was discovered unconscious in his Johannesburg home on Friday, 29 December 2023.
He declined to give further details.
“We ask for privacy during this time of mourning. The funeral details will be shared in due course,” he said.
