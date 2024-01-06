Concerns for children if Guardians of Hope forced to scale down operations
Social development says enough similar centres exist in BCM and it prefers family placement over institutionalisation
While the department of social development is adamant that East London NGO Guardians of Hope must massively scale down its operations, other care facilities in the metro say there is no capacity to take on the 17 to 23 sick and orphaned babies who could be left homeless as a result, and they say the department has no concrete plans to save them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.