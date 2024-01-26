SA Zionist Federation says Israel is already complying with humanitarian aid

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) said on Friday the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has rejected the South African government’s call for Israel to immediately and unilaterally end its military campaign against Hamas.
“The ICJ called on Israel to continue to do what is within its power to avoid civilian casualties and facilitate humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians, and demanded the release of the hostages illegally held by Hamas,” SAZF spokesperson Rolene Marks said.
Marks said the interim ruling by the ICJ was a blow to South Africa’s political gambit to falsely label Israel’s acts of self-defence genocide.
“The court only looked at potential emergency measures and Pretoria’s political stunt will be shown for the farce that it is,’ she said.
On Friday, the ICJ made a series of interim orders against Israel. These include that Israel take measures “to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and to prevent inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza as a group”.
Israel unleashed its assault after a cross-border rampage on October 7 by Hamas militants. Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 240 taken hostage in the Hamas attack.
The court said it was “gravely concerned” about the fate of the hostages in Gaza and called on Hamas and other armed groups to immediately release them without conditions.
Marks said since October 21 last year, weeks after Hamas committed the worst atrocities against the Jewish people in modern history, Israel has been facilitating and delivering significant humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
“It has delivered over 76,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, water and medical supplies via the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border.
“No other army seeking harm to civilians would do this, and Israel has committed to continue assisting Palestinian civilians in collaboration with international partners,” she said.
She said the ICJ judges have disappointed the South African government’s ambitions by failing to grant its request for the most far-reaching remedy: that Israel immediately cease the war in the Gaza Strip.
“The measures granted are what Israel has proven to be doing already.”
She said Israel has a legal right to self-defence and a moral obligation to protect its citizens from the genocidal threats of Hamas.
“For the good of all South Africans, we will continue to oppose the ANC government's attempt to open a legal front against Israel at the ICJ.”
TimesLIVE
SA Zionist Federation says Israel is already complying with humanitarian aid
Journalist
Image: Reuters/Thilo Schmuelgen
The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) said on Friday the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has rejected the South African government’s call for Israel to immediately and unilaterally end its military campaign against Hamas.
“The ICJ called on Israel to continue to do what is within its power to avoid civilian casualties and facilitate humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians, and demanded the release of the hostages illegally held by Hamas,” SAZF spokesperson Rolene Marks said.
Marks said the interim ruling by the ICJ was a blow to South Africa’s political gambit to falsely label Israel’s acts of self-defence genocide.
“The court only looked at potential emergency measures and Pretoria’s political stunt will be shown for the farce that it is,’ she said.
On Friday, the ICJ made a series of interim orders against Israel. These include that Israel take measures “to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and to prevent inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza as a group”.
Israel unleashed its assault after a cross-border rampage on October 7 by Hamas militants. Israeli officials said 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 240 taken hostage in the Hamas attack.
The court said it was “gravely concerned” about the fate of the hostages in Gaza and called on Hamas and other armed groups to immediately release them without conditions.
Marks said since October 21 last year, weeks after Hamas committed the worst atrocities against the Jewish people in modern history, Israel has been facilitating and delivering significant humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
“It has delivered over 76,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, water and medical supplies via the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border.
“No other army seeking harm to civilians would do this, and Israel has committed to continue assisting Palestinian civilians in collaboration with international partners,” she said.
She said the ICJ judges have disappointed the South African government’s ambitions by failing to grant its request for the most far-reaching remedy: that Israel immediately cease the war in the Gaza Strip.
“The measures granted are what Israel has proven to be doing already.”
She said Israel has a legal right to self-defence and a moral obligation to protect its citizens from the genocidal threats of Hamas.
“For the good of all South Africans, we will continue to oppose the ANC government's attempt to open a legal front against Israel at the ICJ.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos