Men jailed for shooting that left K9 cop disabled
Emotional family happy justice has been served for Pieter Swanepoel
The two men involved in the attempted murder of East London K9 Warrant Officer Pieter “Swanie” Swanepoel and security specialist Darren Saayman have been sentenced to an effective 25 and 22 years’ imprisonment, respectively...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.