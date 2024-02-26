×

Call for Liquor Board to have bigger role in controlling alcohol abuse, underage drinking

DA tables motion in provincial legislature which identifies multiple issues that need to be addressed

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI and SINO MAJANGAZA - 26 February 2024

The DA has petitioned the Eastern Cape legislature to capacitate the Eastern Cape Liquor Board to play an effective role in controlling the abuse of liquor and its resultant socioeconomic impacts...

