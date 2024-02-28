Joburg council demolishes illegal structures to build wellness centre

Johannesburg's development planning department demolished illegally built structures on top of municipal water and electrical lines to make way for a municipal project in Klipfontein View, Midrand, on Wednesday.

A car wash and a vehicle repair shop built on the municipal land were inhibiting electrical and water connection access and compromising the continuous provision of services to surrounding areas, the city said.

The city's MMC of development planning, Eunice Mgcina, led a multi-unit operation to demolish several illegally erected structures on council-owned land.

The land is earmarked for a wellness centre which will include a clinic. The construction is under way but work was stopped by the illegal businesses that were encroaching and impeding progress.

Mgcina said the city would no longer tolerate lawlessness.

“We are going after all those people who continue to either violate or disregard notices for them to comply with our building and zoning bylaws — across the city,” she said.